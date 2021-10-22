We are thrilled to bring to you an double single premiere for Albany, NY punks After The Fall. "Break A Leg" and "Adios Amigo". are two tracks that will be off of the band's upcoming full-length album titled Isolation. The album was produced by Andrew Berlin at The Blasting Room.
“Adios Amigo” originally appeared live on a podcast Better Things to Say this week.
