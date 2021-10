3 hours ago by John Gentile

States of Nature will release a new album on November 19. Songs to Sway collects the band's previous EPs and has two new tracks. That's out via Sell The Heart Records (U.S.) and Engineer Records (UK). The band includes Eric Urbach (ex-Everybody Row) on guitar/vocals, Lindsey Anne on bass/vocals, Dennis Orason on guitar, and Isa Knife (Dead To Me) on drums. You can check out a new song, "Light and Seed" below.