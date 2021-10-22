Episode #564 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this late-night episode Em, Hallie, and John talk about Crazy and the Brains' new cover and video, Peter Hook and The Light hitting the road in 2022, NOBRO's "Better Each Day" video, UK Subs, Gang of Four's upcoming tour, and the reveal of the new owners of the world's most expensive record. International art forgery, NFTs, and comedy shows are also discussed. Songs by Punitive Damage, Iron Chic, and Crazy and the Brains are played. Listen to the episode below.
