After The Fall all detail new album 'Isolation'

After the Fall have detailed their new record. The release is titled Isolation and the a-side of the record features that album in full. The b-side includes the entirety of 2020's Resignation, which was never released on vinyl. You can see the tracklist below.
Isolation tracklist
1. Ghosts
2. Adios Amigo
3. Degradation
4. Firewood
5. Gas Money
6. Break A Leg
7. Failed You
8. Isolation
9. Smashed State
10. Mileage
11. I Don’t Wanna Be Around
12. Up And Down
13. No Resolve
14. Absent Minded
15. Got Your Back
16. Resignation
17. Strangle Hold
18. Panic Attacks
19. Decency
20. I’m Sorry