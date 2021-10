, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by jasonic , Posted by John Gentile

Legions of Metal Festival will return to Reggies Rock Club in Chicago next year. The rescheduled dates are May 13th and May 14th. The Rods will headline the festival on Friday with Fifth Angel headlining on Saturday. Other confirmed acts include The Lord Weird Slough Feg, Vain, Silver Talon, and recently added Antichrist. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.