Mouth Congress announce compilation album, release video

Mouth Congress, the punk duo made up of Scott Thompson and Paul Bellini of Kids in the Hall and active in the 1980s, have announced that they will be releasing a compilation album called Waiting For Henry. The album features 29 songs including live recordings and will be out December 10 via Captured Tracks. They have also released a video for their song "The People Have Spoken" which features archival footage of the band performing live and was edited by Paul Bellini. The song was recorded live during one of the band's shows at the Rivoli club in Toronto in the 80s. Mouth Congress released a live album, Live at the Rivoli, in 2016 and made a three-song EP, Ahhhh The Pollution that was recorded in 1987 available digitally in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Waiting For Henry Tracklist
1. Sex and Love
2. Be My Hole
3. Heavy Breather
4. I Guess I'll Just Jerk Off Again
5. Wind in My Belly
6. Guilt
7. Band from France
8. Tom
9. Womyn
10. What is This Thing Called Love
11. Fascist Love Song
12. Lullaby on Blow
13. Why
14. We Back Together
15. Young and Alive
16. Thanks for the Disco
17. A Wig
18. Pepper Pot
19. Lorenzo the Chef
20. Give In
21. The People Have Spoken
22. What Do I Wear on a Trip to the Moon
23. Christopher
24. Testicle Delight
25. Water Nymph
26. A Queen's Lament
27. Julie Newmar
28. Madamifesto
29. Let's Hear it for Show Business