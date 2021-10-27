Cancer Bats and Comeback Kid have announced tour dates for Western Canada for spring 2022. Misery Signals will be joining them on all dates. Cancer Bats and Comeback Kid will be playing Ontario shows in March 2022 along with A Wilhelm Scream. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 15, 2022
|Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB (without Misery Signals)
|Apr 16, 2022
|The Exchange
|Regina, SK (without Misery Signals)
|Apr 17, 2022
|Amigos
|Saskatoon, SK (without Misery Signals)
|Apr 18, 2022
|Better Than Freds
|Grande Prairie, AB (without Misery Signals)
|Apr 22, 2022
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|Apr 23, 2022
|Capital Ballroom
|Victoria, BC
|Apr 24, 2022
|Garfinkel's
|Whistler, BC
|Apr 26, 2022
|The Royal
|Nelson, BC
|Apr 27, 2022
|Northern Bar and Stage
|Fernie, BC
|Apr 28, 2022
|Bo's Bar
|Red Deer, AB
|Apr 29, 2022
|Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB
|Apr 30, 2022
|Dickens
|Calgary, AB