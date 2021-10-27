Cancer Bats/Comeback Kid/Misery Signals (Western Canada)

by Tours

Cancer Bats and Comeback Kid have announced tour dates for Western Canada for spring 2022. Misery Signals will be joining them on all dates. Cancer Bats and Comeback Kid will be playing Ontario shows in March 2022 along with A Wilhelm Scream. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 15, 2022Park TheatreWinnipeg, MB (without Misery Signals)
Apr 16, 2022The ExchangeRegina, SK (without Misery Signals)
Apr 17, 2022AmigosSaskatoon, SK (without Misery Signals)
Apr 18, 2022Better Than FredsGrande Prairie, AB (without Misery Signals)
Apr 22, 2022Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC
Apr 23, 2022Capital BallroomVictoria, BC
Apr 24, 2022Garfinkel'sWhistler, BC
Apr 26, 2022The RoyalNelson, BC
Apr 27, 2022Northern Bar and StageFernie, BC
Apr 28, 2022Bo's BarRed Deer, AB
Apr 29, 2022Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB
Apr 30, 2022DickensCalgary, AB