King Django Bassist / Slackers Engineer now Rolling Stone Editor-in-Chief

Noah Shachtman is the new Editor-in-Chief for Rolling Stone. From 2018 to 2021, he served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Beast. Prior to his time at The Daily Beast, he reported for Wired. He assumed his role at Rolling Stone in July.

Before his journalism career, Shachtman played bass for in the NYC ska scene, including King Django and Version City Rockers. He also contributed bass to Stubborn Allstars and Subatomic Soundsystem. He also engineered songs by Slackers, Crazy Baldhead, and others.