We are thrilled to bring to you a brand new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Knoxville's Rough Dreams. The band just released a music video for their single "Disappear". The single is off of the band's debut LP titled Disappear. Reappear. The band is heading to play Gainesville The Fest this weekend. See below to check out their latest single.
“This was the second to last song written for the album. Like most of the songs I write, I thought of the chorus melody while sitting at work one day as “In Bloom” by Nirvana was playing on the radio. By the end of my shift, I’d pretty much finished the lyrics and idea for the song structure in my head and headed straight to our rehearsal space after work to lay it down on my guitar. The lyrics are basically just about spacing out and wishing you were somewhere else. That’s pretty much the long and the short of it.” – Jake Jones