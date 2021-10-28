“This was the second to last song written for the album. Like most of the songs I write, I thought of the chorus melody while sitting at work one day as “In Bloom” by Nirvana was playing on the radio. By the end of my shift, I’d pretty much finished the lyrics and idea for the song structure in my head and headed straight to our rehearsal space after work to lay it down on my guitar. The lyrics are basically just about spacing out and wishing you were somewhere else. That’s pretty much the long and the short of it.” – Jake Jones