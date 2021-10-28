Check out the new video by Dan Vapid and the Cheats!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Dan Vapid and the Cheats!

The band has a brand new album coming out! Escape Velocity is out November 5th via Eccentric Pop Records. The band's new track, "Cyberworld" finds the band stomping through the tune with a classic three chord punk buzz while spacey tunes buzz around the hard charging. Meanwhile, the band contemplates how technology has "connected" people by keeping them divided.

You can check out the new album right here! But, before then, you can check out "Cyberworld" below, right now!