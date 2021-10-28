Check out the new track by The Hushdrops!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by Chicago's The Hushdrops.

The Hushdrops have been around since the early '90s and are about to release thier third album, The Static. include John San Juan of Material Issue and Jim Shapiro of Veruca Salt. Sadly, drummer Joe Camarillo passed away after the recording of the new album. As the band states, this might be the last release by the group as San Juan and Shapiro considered Camarillo to be the "soul of the band." The new track, "elevator," fittingly opens with Camarillo's spartan byt masterful drumming.

Speaking to Punknews, San Juan said: "We chose 'Elevator' as the second single, because it captures the convergence of some crucial Hushdrops dualities. On the one hand, you've got a dreamy, hypnotic, gossamer, musical staircase of a ballad - and on the other, you've got the rhythm section giving it as many club footed, heavy handed, bullish interjections as it can possibly handle."

You can check out the new track below, right now.