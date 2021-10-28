Potty Mouth announce break up, to release final EP

Potty Mouth have announced that they are breaking up after ten years being a band. They have also announced that they will be releasing a final EP called 1% Happier that will be out November 19 via Get Better Records. The band released a statement that reads,



"Hey everyone! We have some good news and some sad news for all of you. The good news is we’re releasing a 4 song EP called ‘1% Happier’ on November 19th! The EP includes 3 songs we recorded in early 2020 just before lockdown, and a cover of one of my favorite songs “Flat Top” by the Goo Goo Dolls. The sad news is this is going to be our final release as a band. Since starting in 2011 we’ve been so blessed to do as much as we have, you seriously have no idea how grateful we are for all the amazing shows and opportunities that brought us to you. I can’t thank you all enough for supporting us these last 10 years, it’s been a wild fucking ride."

The band have also released a video for their new song "Contessa Barefoot" that was shot, directed and edited by Kurtis Mayo of Skating Polly. Potty Mouth released SNAFU in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and statement in full below.