Check out the new album by Black TarPoon!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new album by Black TarPoon!

Black TarPoon are straight out of Texas and they sound like it! The band has been cranking out punk-meets-country for about 7 years and Probably Caws is the epitome of their work so far. The band takes the charging energy of first wave punk and drips on some '70s honky tonk. They also sing about hating cops… so did Waylon Jennings and the Avengers.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Jesse James said: "Black TarPoon was born in the heat and humidity of Corpus Christi Texas. Our music can be described as Hillbilly Punk and some would put us in the category of Folk Punk or Dark Country. Our goal is to transcend what has already been done in these genres and pump up the production value to put our album next to a classic album and not tell the difference in age or quality. We’re ready to release our sophomore full length album: PROBABLE CAWS. Recorded over the last year, this 12 song album is a combination of what we've become over the last 7 years. We feel this is the best record we've ever worked on, better than any of our music in the past. In short, it's going to make you move. We have so many guest musicians on this album! We have Gary Lindsey of Black Eyed Vermillion, Jared McGovern of Urban Pioneers, Liz Sloan McGovern of Urban Pioneers, Bil Zarate of Black Eyed Vermillion, Kurtis Machler, Black Eyed Vermillion, Alvaro DelNorte of Pinata Protest, Jonny Swagger of Tail Light Rebellion, Jessica "Mauz" Pietrzykowski of Tail Light Rebellion and Tim Vee of Duane Mark and his solo project. The album was recorded with Matthew Roussel of Harbor City Sound Labs as engineer, and produced by Kurtis Machler of Black Eyed Vermillion and Million Dollar Sound, as well the mixing and mastering, Kurtis has worked many legendary roots and punk acts. We are proud of this album and can’t wait to send it out into the universe!"

You can check out Probable Caes below, right now!