We are pleased to bring to you a all new Punknews Exclusive video premiere for Pacific Northwest pop-punkers Sleep Braids. The track is called "Call It Off" and it is the bands debut single. The the band, focused on the topics of the struggles of identity and personal growth done in the of pop punk. See below to check out the video and a quote from the band on the track.
“Our debut single, Call It Off, is a break-up anthem that focuses on seeking self-preservation while growing apart in a relationship. Life changes, and we have to change with it— instead of internalizing it and becoming bitter, we should acknowledge it and look to start over again. Embrace it. Move forward.” – EJ Olson (Drums)