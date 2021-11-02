Chris Gethard announces 2022 tour dates

Chris Gethard has announced US tour dates for next year. He will be performing stand up comedy shows as well as live tapings of his podcast Beautiful/Anonymous. Chris Gethard will be on tour this fall and released his comedy special Half My Life [Film] earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 30, 2021The BankTallahassee, FL (stand-up)
Jan 07, 2022The OrpheumTampa, FL (stand-up)
Jan 08, 2022Will's PubOrlando, FL (stand-up)
Jan 14, 2022Soda BarSan Diego, CA (two stand-up shows)
Jan 15, 2022The SardineSan Pedro, CA (stand-up)
Jan 21, 2022The State HouseNew Haven, CT (stand-up)
Jan 22, 2022The SinclairCambridge, MA (podcast taping and stand-up)
Jan 28, 2022Blind PigAnn Arbor, MI (podcast taping and stand-up)
Jan 29, 2022Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI (podcast taping and stand-up)
Feb 04, 2022Fremont Abbey Arts CenterSeattle, WA (podcast taping and stand-up)
Feb 05, 2022Doug Fir LoungePortland, OR (podcast taping and stand-up)