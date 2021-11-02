Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Chris Gethard has announced US tour dates for next year. He will be performing stand up comedy shows as well as live tapings of his podcast Beautiful/Anonymous. Chris Gethard will be on tour this fall and released his comedy special Half My Life [Film] earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 30, 2021
|The Bank
|Tallahassee, FL (stand-up)
|Jan 07, 2022
|The Orpheum
|Tampa, FL (stand-up)
|Jan 08, 2022
|Will's Pub
|Orlando, FL (stand-up)
|Jan 14, 2022
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA (two stand-up shows)
|Jan 15, 2022
|The Sardine
|San Pedro, CA (stand-up)
|Jan 21, 2022
|The State House
|New Haven, CT (stand-up)
|Jan 22, 2022
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA (podcast taping and stand-up)
|Jan 28, 2022
|Blind Pig
|Ann Arbor, MI (podcast taping and stand-up)
|Jan 29, 2022
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI (podcast taping and stand-up)
|Feb 04, 2022
|Fremont Abbey Arts Center
|Seattle, WA (podcast taping and stand-up)
|Feb 05, 2022
|Doug Fir Lounge
|Portland, OR (podcast taping and stand-up)