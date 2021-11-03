Okilly Dokilly announce farewell tour

by Tours

Arizona based Ned Flanders-themed metal ("Nedal") band Okilly Dokilly have announced their farewell US tour for 2022. The tour is called "Tourdilly Do '22" and Steaksauce Mustache will be playing support on all dates. The band also announced that they will be going on indefinite hiatus after the tour. A statement released by the band reads in part,

"The band is taking a break to focus on family and other projects. We want to offer a huge thank you to all the neighborinos who have supported us Neds. We couldn't have achieved worldwide dominedtion without you."

Okilly Dokilly released their second album Howdilly Twodilly in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 14, 2022The ShrineTulsa, OK
Apr 15, 2022Hi ToneMemphis, TN
Apr 16, 2022EXIT/INNashville, TN
Apr 17, 2022The Radio RoomGreenville, SC
Apr 19, 2022Motorco Music HallDurham, NC
Apr 20, 2022Jammin JavaVienna, VA
Apr 21, 2022Kingsland Bar & GrillBrooklyn, NY
Apr 22, 2022Hard Rock Café BostonBoston, MA
Apr 23, 2022Montage Music HallRochester, NY
Apr 24, 2022The Crafthouse Stage & GrillPittsburgh, PA
Apr 26, 2022Rumba CafeColumbus, OH
Apr 27, 2022Grog ShopCleveland, OH
Apr 28, 2022The Brass RailFort Wayne, IN
Apr 29, 2022HI-FI IndyIndianapolis, IN
Apr 30, 2022Beat KitchenChicago, IL
May 01, 2022X-ray ArcadeCudahy, WI
May 03, 2022Red FlagSt. Louis, MO
May 04, 2022Front of House LoungeSpringfield, MO
May 05, 202289th Street – OKCOklahoma City, OK
May 06, 2022Three Links Deep EllumDallas, TX
May 07, 2022Empire ControlAustin, TX