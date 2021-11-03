Arizona based Ned Flanders-themed metal ("Nedal") band Okilly Dokilly have announced their farewell US tour for 2022. The tour is called "Tourdilly Do '22" and Steaksauce Mustache will be playing support on all dates. The band also announced that they will be going on indefinite hiatus after the tour. A statement released by the band reads in part,

"The band is taking a break to focus on family and other projects. We want to offer a huge thank you to all the neighborinos who have supported us Neds. We couldn't have achieved worldwide dominedtion without you."

Okilly Dokilly released their second album Howdilly Twodilly in 2019. Check out the dates below.