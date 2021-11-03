Arizona based Ned Flanders-themed metal ("Nedal") band Okilly Dokilly have announced their farewell US tour for 2022. The tour is called "Tourdilly Do '22" and Steaksauce Mustache will be playing support on all dates. The band also announced that they will be going on indefinite hiatus after the tour. A statement released by the band reads in part,
"The band is taking a break to focus on family and other projects. We want to offer a huge thank you to all the neighborinos who have supported us Neds. We couldn't have achieved worldwide dominedtion without you."
Okilly Dokilly released their second album Howdilly Twodilly in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 14, 2022
|The Shrine
|Tulsa, OK
|Apr 15, 2022
|Hi Tone
|Memphis, TN
|Apr 16, 2022
|EXIT/IN
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 17, 2022
|The Radio Room
|Greenville, SC
|Apr 19, 2022
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC
|Apr 20, 2022
|Jammin Java
|Vienna, VA
|Apr 21, 2022
|Kingsland Bar & Grill
|Brooklyn, NY
|Apr 22, 2022
|Hard Rock Café Boston
|Boston, MA
|Apr 23, 2022
|Montage Music Hall
|Rochester, NY
|Apr 24, 2022
|The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Apr 26, 2022
|Rumba Cafe
|Columbus, OH
|Apr 27, 2022
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|Apr 28, 2022
|The Brass Rail
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Apr 29, 2022
|HI-FI Indy
|Indianapolis, IN
|Apr 30, 2022
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|May 01, 2022
|X-ray Arcade
|Cudahy, WI
|May 03, 2022
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO
|May 04, 2022
|Front of House Lounge
|Springfield, MO
|May 05, 2022
|89th Street – OKC
|Oklahoma City, OK
|May 06, 2022
|Three Links Deep Ellum
|Dallas, TX
|May 07, 2022
|Empire Control
|Austin, TX