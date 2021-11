, Posted by 16 minutes ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Last Gang have released a video for "Gimme Action". The video was directed by Vicente Cordero. The song is off their album Noise Noise Noise that was released last month via Fat Wreck Chords. Punknews recently spoke with Brenna Red about the new album and you can check that out the interview here. Check out the video below.