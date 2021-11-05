Bad Waitress have announced winter tour dates for 2022. They will be touring Canada and the US. Bad Waitress released their album No Taste earlier this year. Check out the dates below,
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 13, 2022
|Bar Le Ritz
|Montreal, QC
|Jan 14, 2022
|Dominion Tavern
|Ottawa, ON
|Jan 15, 2022
|Bridgewords
|Hamilton, ON
|Jan 16, 2022
|Queen's
|Barrie, ON
|Jan 18, 2022
|DC9
|Washingon, DC
|Jan 19, 2022
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jan 20, 2022
|Berlin
|New York, NY
|Jan 21, 2022
|Mr. Smalls
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jan 22, 2022
|Lee's Palace
|Toronto, ON