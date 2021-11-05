Bad Waitress announce 2022 tour dates

Bad Waitress have announced winter tour dates for 2022. They will be touring Canada and the US. Bad Waitress released their album No Taste earlier this year. Check out the dates below,

DateVenueCity
Jan 13, 2022Bar Le RitzMontreal, QC
Jan 14, 2022Dominion TavernOttawa, ON
Jan 15, 2022BridgewordsHamilton, ON
Jan 16, 2022Queen'sBarrie, ON
Jan 18, 2022DC9Washingon, DC
Jan 19, 2022Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
Jan 20, 2022BerlinNew York, NY
Jan 21, 2022Mr. SmallsPittsburgh, PA
Jan 22, 2022Lee's PalaceToronto, ON