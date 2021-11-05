The Filthy Radicals sign to Stomp Records, announce new EP

The Filthy Radicals have signed to Stomp Records and announced a new EP called The Fine Line Between Real and Insane. It was mastered by Scott Middleton formerly of Cancer Bats and will be out November 26. The band have also released their first single "Scavenger". The Filthy Radicals released their Freedom 45 EP last month and released their album Cloak and Stagger in 2016. Check out the song and tracklist below.