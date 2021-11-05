Victoria, BC based skate-punk band Fully Crazed, made up of ex-members of Dayglo Abortions and Shutdown, have released a new single. The single is called Raw Powerslide and is off their upcoming album Off The Hook that is out via Cursed Blesssings Records. The band released a quote along with the single that reads,

"Fully Crazed was created to make people want to either skate,get fucked up…or fuck each other up. After years of playing in other bands it was time to do something new yet sticking to the same formulas our old bands displayed. Skateboards. Venom. Drugs. GG Allin. Booze. Poison Idea, smoking Dope, yet keeping it heavy. All the members are part of Jaks Team as well with no plans for any future. If you like Punk rock and heavy metal mixed with your skateboarding while running from the fuckin Cops, then this is the fuckin band for you."

The album was recorded by Jak Tripper, mixed by Josh Torrance, and mastered by Scott Middleton of Cancer Bats and you can order it right here. Fully Crazed released their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the stream below.