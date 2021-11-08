Militarie Gun release Audiotree Session

Militarie Gun have recorded an Audiotree Live session. The band played "Kept Talkin'", "A New Low For Progressive Society", "Life in Decline", and "Dislocate Me" from 2020's My Life Is Over, "Ain't No Flowers" and "Don't Pick Up The Phone" from their 2021 EP All Roads Lead To The Gun and "Big Disappointment", "Disposable Plastic Trash", and "All Roads Lead To The Gun" from All Roads Lead To The Gun II that was also released this year. Militarie Gun are currently on tour in the US. Check out the video below.