Tegan And Sara have finished recording their new album. It will be their 10th LP and is expected out in 2022. The band stated: "We wrapped up recording our 10th studio album last night. It'll be a minute before you hear it but we're pretty excited about it. Music will always be the heart & soul of T&S. And this album has got a lot of fucking heart. We can't wait to share this one with you." The band released Hey, I’m Just Like You in 2019.