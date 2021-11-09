Amyl and Sniffers announce USA tour dates

Amyl and the Sniffers have announced 2022 USA tour dates (which follow the tour which was canceled due to Covid). The dates are in support of the recently released Comfort to Me album. You can check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
12/6/2021Brooklyn, NYMusic Hall of Williamsburg
4/26/2022Austin, TXHotel Vegas
4/27/2022Austin, TXHotel Vegas
5/6/2022San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall
5/ 7/2022San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall
5/9/2022Portland, ORRoseland Ballroom
5/10/2022Vancouver BCRickshaw
5/11/2022Seattle, WAThe Crocodile
5/13/2022Minneapolis, MNFine Line
5/14/2022Chicago, ILLogan Square Auditorium
5/16/2022Toronto, ONDanforth Music Hall
5/ 17/ 2022Montreal, QCLa Tulipe
5/19/ 2022Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel
5/21/2022Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts
5/22/2022Baltimore, MDRam's Head Live