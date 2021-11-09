Amyl and Sniffers announce USA tour dates

by John Gentile
Amyl and the Sniffers have announced 2022 USA tour dates (which follow the tour which was canceled due to Covid). The dates are in support of the recently released Comfort to Me album. You can check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|12/6/2021
|Brooklyn, NY
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|4/26/2022
|Austin, TX
|Hotel Vegas
|4/27/2022
|Austin, TX
|Hotel Vegas
|5/6/2022
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|5/ 7/2022
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|5/9/2022
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Ballroom
|5/10/2022
|Vancouver BC
|Rickshaw
|5/11/2022
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|5/13/2022
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fine Line
|5/14/2022
|Chicago, IL
|Logan Square Auditorium
|5/16/2022
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth Music Hall
|5/ 17/ 2022
|Montreal, QC
|La Tulipe
|5/19/ 2022
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|5/21/2022
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|5/22/2022
|Baltimore, MD
|Ram's Head Live