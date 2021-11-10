Fishbone announce December tour

Fishbone
Fishbone have announced tour dates for their annual "XXX-Mas" tour. The band will be playing the US in December and tickets are on sale now. Fishbone released Still Stuck in Your Throat in 2006. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 03SomaSan Diego, CA
Dec 10Midtown BallroomBend, OR
Dec 11Bossanova BallroomPortland, OR
Dec 12El CorazonSeattle, WA
Dec 14Bottom of The HillSan Francisco, CA
Dec 15Bottom of The HillSan Francisco, CA
Dec 16Slo Brew RockSan Luis Obispo, CA
Dec 30The Coach HouseSan Jaun Capistrano, CA