Fishbone have announced tour dates for their annual "XXX-Mas" tour. The band will be playing the US in December and tickets are on sale now. Fishbone released Still Stuck in Your Throat in 2006. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 03
|Soma
|San Diego, CA
|Dec 10
|Midtown Ballroom
|Bend, OR
|Dec 11
|Bossanova Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Dec 12
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Dec 14
|Bottom of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Dec 15
|Bottom of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Dec 16
|Slo Brew Rock
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Dec 30
|The Coach House
|San Jaun Capistrano, CA