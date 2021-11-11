Skate punkers Pulley have announced a tour of Western Canada for March 2022. The band will be playing four dates with The Corps (BC Dates)and Downway (AB dates). See below to check out the dates. Tickets for this run of dates will go on sale this Friday.
Previous StoryPotty Mouth release new song
Next StoryJohn Lydon appears on The Masked Singer
Pulley (Western Canada)
Pulley to release ‘Encore’ double LP compilation
Bad Religion announce 2022 tour dates (Spain)
Pulley to release acoustic EP
The Bouncing Souls and more to play Punk In the Park
Members of Anti-Flag, Goldfinger, Offspring, Pulley, more cover Pennywise
Red Bridge Fest announce full 2021 line-up
Punk Rock Karaoke and Scott Radinsky from Pulley cover Wire
Pulley to play Red Bridge Fest
Red Bridge Fest announce 2020 festival lineup