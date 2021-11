6 hours ago by Em Moore

Proper have released a new song. It is called "Red, White, and Blue" and features additional guitar from Bartees Strange who also produced the track. The song is out digitally via Big Scary Monsters and Father/Daughter Records. The band will be releasing an album in 2022. Proper will be touring the US this fall with Glass Beach and the UK in 2022. They released I Spent The Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better in 2019. Check out the song below.