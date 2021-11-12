Pom Pom Squad announces 2022 tour

Pom Pom Squad announces 2022 tour
by Tours

Pom Pom Squad have announced tour dates for next spring. The band will be playing the US, UK, and Europe. Pom Pom Squad released their album Death of A Cheerleader earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 14, 2022Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA
Apr 15, 2022Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC
Apr 16, 2022PurgatoryAtlanta, GA
Apr 18, 2022The EndNashville, TN
Apr 20, 2022Gasa GasaNew Orleans, LA
Apr 22, 2022RuinsDallas, TX
Apr 23, 2022Satellite BarHouston, TX
Apr 24, 2022Empire Control RoomAustin, TX
Apr 26, 2022LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM
Apr 27, 2022UndergroundMesa, AZ
Apr 29, 2022Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CA
Apr 30, 2022The RoxyLos Angeles, CA
May 01, 2022Cafe Du NordSan Francisco, CA
May 07, 2022BeehiveSalt Lake City, UT
May 08, 2022Globe HallDenver, CO
May 21, 2022Bowery BallroomNew York, NY
Jun 10, 2022Moth ClubLondon, UK
Jun 11, 2022Strange BrewBristol, UK
Jun 12, 2022Hope and RuinBrighton, UK
Jun 14, 2022Witloof Bar at BotaniqueBrussels, BE
Jun 15, 2022ParadisoAmsterdam, NL
Jun 16, 2022Molotow SkybarHamburg, DE
Jun 17, 2022Kantine am BerghainBerlin, DE