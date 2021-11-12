Pom Pom Squad have announced tour dates for next spring. The band will be playing the US, UK, and Europe. Pom Pom Squad released their album Death of A Cheerleader earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 14, 2022
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|Apr 15, 2022
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|Apr 16, 2022
|Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 18, 2022
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 20, 2022
|Gasa Gasa
|New Orleans, LA
|Apr 22, 2022
|Ruins
|Dallas, TX
|Apr 23, 2022
|Satellite Bar
|Houston, TX
|Apr 24, 2022
|Empire Control Room
|Austin, TX
|Apr 26, 2022
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|Apr 27, 2022
|Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|Apr 29, 2022
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA
|Apr 30, 2022
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 01, 2022
|Cafe Du Nord
|San Francisco, CA
|May 07, 2022
|Beehive
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 08, 2022
|Globe Hall
|Denver, CO
|May 21, 2022
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY
|Jun 10, 2022
|Moth Club
|London, UK
|Jun 11, 2022
|Strange Brew
|Bristol, UK
|Jun 12, 2022
|Hope and Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|Jun 14, 2022
|Witloof Bar at Botanique
|Brussels, BE
|Jun 15, 2022
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL
|Jun 16, 2022
|Molotow Skybar
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 17, 2022
|Kantine am Berghain
|Berlin, DE