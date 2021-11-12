Pont-Rouge, Quebec's Red Bridge Fest have been dropping the first wave of bands to play their 2022 festival. So far, they have announced Craig's Brother, No Fun At All, Faster Forward, Chaser and Satanic Surfers. Satanic Surfers is billed to play all of Hero of our Time . The festival will happen on June 3rd and 4th in Pont-Rouge, Quebec. Tickets are on sale now for the festival. You can click here to grab your passes.
Red Bridge Fest announce first 5 bands
