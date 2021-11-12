MxPx release surprise live album

MxPx have surprise released a new live album. The album is called Southbound to San Antonio and features 23 tracks recorded live at the Paper Tiger in San Antonio on February 29, 2020. It is available digitally on all streaming services. MxPx released MxPx in 2018. Check out the announcement and tracklist below.

Southbound to San Antonio Tracklist

Secret Weapon

All Of It

The Darkest Palces

Middlename

Cold and All Alone

Everything Sucks

Educated Guess

Dolores

Rolling Strong

My Mistake

Tomorrow's Another Day

Heard That Sound

First Day of The Rest of Our Lives

Doing Time

Let's Ride

Southbound

Chick Magnet

Responsibility

For Always

Friday Tonight

My Life Story

Walking Bye

Punk Rawk Show