MxPx release surprise live album

by Em Moore
MxPx have surprise released a new live album. The album is called Southbound to San Antonio and features 23 tracks recorded live at the Paper Tiger in San Antonio on February 29, 2020. It is available digitally on all streaming services. MxPx released MxPx in 2018. Check out the announcement and tracklist below.
Southbound to San Antonio Tracklist
Secret Weapon
All Of It
The Darkest Palces
Middlename
Cold and All Alone
Everything Sucks
Educated Guess
Dolores
Rolling Strong
My Mistake
Tomorrow's Another Day
Heard That Sound
First Day of The Rest of Our Lives
Doing Time
Let's Ride
Southbound
Chick Magnet
Responsibility
For Always
Friday Tonight
My Life Story
Walking Bye
Punk Rawk Show