Run For Cover Records have announced they will be having a two day West Coast showcase on January 28 and 29th, 2022. The two date event will happen at Lodge Room in Los Angeles, CA. Field Medic, Glass Beach, Mini Trees, Runnner and Lannds are set to perform on the 28th and Fiddlehead, Valley Palace, Healing Potpourri, and The Berries are set to perform on the 29th. Tickets will go on sale today at noon PT. See below to check out the flyer.
Run For Cover Records announce West Coast showcase
