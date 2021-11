, Posted by 1 day ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Record Store Day Black Friday is just two weeks away. However, a number of titles have been delayed due to record supply chain issues. Punk/proto-punk wise, the following releases will not be at the upcoming event: The Jim Carroll Band; Alice Cooper; Lou Reed. About 30-40 releases will be delayed- those albums will be out at the end of 2021 or in the forst half of 2022. You can see the full list and statement here.