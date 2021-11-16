Slovenly dares you to survive FRVITS' “Magiciens Hardcore”

Montreal space-punk aggressors FRVITS recently emerged from the ranks of We Are Wolves , American Lips , Blurry Eyes , and Power Nap - unleashing an absolutely manic debut EP through the Reno garage tastemakers at Slovenly Recordings . If you've not yet embraced the Stupid Era , you're in luck: we're thrilled today at Punknews to unveil the wild new video for the record-opening "Magiciens Hardcore." The clip, directed by Alan Hildebrandt of PRIORS , can be seen below - but we can't guarantee you'll emerge unchanged.

Stupid Era arrived in September on 7" vinyl featuring six new songs, with one track ("Abortion Hoops") featuring a vocal intrusion from Blag Dahlia of boundary-pissing Chicago punk legends The Dwarves. The group has a gig lined up this winter supporting like-minded garage weirdos The Spits and Dark Thoughts (February 23 in Montreal). FRVITS features the unyielding cyborg Shit Vicious on vocals, backed by Wind of Change, Krispy Karl, and Alexander Ortiz. You can find more from the group on Bandcamp and Instagram.

This story is part of a reporting partnership between Punknews.org and Some Party, a weekly newsletter covering Canadian punk, psych, and garage rock. Subscribe at someparty.ca.