Hostilities release “Cornered” video

Hostilities
by

Portland based hardcore band Hostilities have released a video for their new song "Cornered". The song is off their upcoming album NØ COWARDS due out April 15, 2022 via Bullet Tooth. The band will be playing a handful of shows on the West Coast this December. Hostilities released their EP Violent Breed in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 13Den of SinSacramento, CA
Dec 14Brick By BrickSan Diego, CA
Dec 15Eagles HallLas Vegas, NV
Dec 16Supply and DemandLong Beach, CA
Dec 17Elbo RoomOakland, CA
Dec 18Mano OcultaPortland, OR