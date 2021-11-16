Hostilities release “Cornered” video

by Em Moore
Portland based hardcore band Hostilities have released a video for their new song "Cornered". The song is off their upcoming album NØ COWARDS due out April 15, 2022 via Bullet Tooth. The band will be playing a handful of shows on the West Coast this December. Hostilities released their EP Violent Breed in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 13
|Den of Sin
|Sacramento, CA
|Dec 14
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA
|Dec 15
|Eagles Hall
|Las Vegas, NV
|Dec 16
|Supply and Demand
|Long Beach, CA
|Dec 17
|Elbo Room
|Oakland, CA
|Dec 18
|Mano Oculta
|Portland, OR