Hostilities release “Cornered” video

3 hours ago by Em Moore

Portland based hardcore band Hostilities have released a video for their new song "Cornered". The song is off their upcoming album NĂ˜ COWARDS due out April 15, 2022 via Bullet Tooth. The band will be playing a handful of shows on the West Coast this December. Hostilities released their EP Violent Breed in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.