14 hours ago by Em Moore

Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio's new band Dan Andriano and The Bygones have released a lyric video for their new song "Wrong". The video features animation from Rob Fidel, illustration by Arian Buhler, and photos by Zach Thomas. The song is off their upcoming album Dear Darkness out February 11, 2022 via Epitaph Records. Check out the video below.