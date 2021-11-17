Green Day, Gwen, Miley Cyrus to play Super Bowl LVI Music Fest

Super Bowl Music Fest is a music festival thrown in conjunctions with the Super Bowl to promote the big game. this year's festival takes place at February 10-12 at the Staples center in LA. Groups appearing this year include Green Day,Gwen Stefani of No Doubt, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Mickey Guyyton and more. Green Day stated: "Verified TOUCHDOWNNNN!! Los Angeles, we’re rocking the @BudLight @SBMusicFest at @STAPLESCenterLA on February 12th w/ @MileyCyrus "