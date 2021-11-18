Beach Bunny announce tour dates, release “Oxygen” video

Beach Bunny announce tour dates, release "Oxygen" video
by Tours

Beach Bunny has released a video for "Oxygen". The video was directed by Sydney Ostrander. The song is a standalone single. The band have also announced tour dates for the spring. Wednesday and Ky Voss will be playing support on select dates. Beach Bunny released Blame Game earlier this year. Check out the video and tour dates below. Photo: Alec-Basse

DateVenueCity
Apr 10, 2022Emo's AustinAustin, TX (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
Apr 11, 2022The Studio at The FactoryDallas, TX (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
Apr 13, 2022Nile TheaterPhoenix, AZ (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
Apr 26, 2022Fox TheaterOakland, CA (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
Apr 28, 2022The ShowboxSeattle, WA (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
Apr 29, 2022Roseland TheaterPortland, OR (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
Apr 30, 2022El Korah ShrineBoise, ID (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 02, 2022Ogden TheatreDenver, CO (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 04, 2022The Waiting Room LoungeOmaha, NE (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 06, 2022Granada TheaterLawrence, KS (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 07, 2022Hi-FiIndianapolis, IN (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 09, 2022Empire LiveAlbany, NY (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 10, 2022Higher GroundSouth Burlington, VT (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 12, 2022House of Blues BostonBoston, MA (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 13, 2022Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 14, 2022Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 15, 20229:30 ClubWashington, D.C. (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 17, 2022Baltimore SoundstageBaltimore, MD (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 18, 2022The Fillmore PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia, PA (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 20, 2022The Orange PeelAsheville, NC (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 21, 2022Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
May 22, 2022The EasternAtlanta, GA (w/Ky Voss)
May 24, 2022Brooklyn Bowl NashvilleNashville, TN (w/Ky Voss)
May 25, 2022Headliners Music HallLouisville, KY (w/Ky Voss, Wednesday)
May 27, 2022The Danforth Music HallToronto, ON (w/Ky Voss)