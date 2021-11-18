Beach Bunny has released a video for "Oxygen". The video was directed by Sydney Ostrander. The song is a standalone single. The band have also announced tour dates for the spring. Wednesday and Ky Voss will be playing support on select dates. Beach Bunny released Blame Game earlier this year. Check out the video and tour dates below. Photo: Alec-Basse
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 10, 2022
|Emo's Austin
|Austin, TX (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|Apr 11, 2022
|The Studio at The Factory
|Dallas, TX (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|Apr 13, 2022
|Nile Theater
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|Apr 26, 2022
|Fox Theater
|Oakland, CA (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|Apr 28, 2022
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|Apr 29, 2022
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|Apr 30, 2022
|El Korah Shrine
|Boise, ID (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 02, 2022
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 04, 2022
|The Waiting Room Lounge
|Omaha, NE (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 06, 2022
|Granada Theater
|Lawrence, KS (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 07, 2022
|Hi-Fi
|Indianapolis, IN (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 09, 2022
|Empire Live
|Albany, NY (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 10, 2022
|Higher Ground
|South Burlington, VT (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 12, 2022
|House of Blues Boston
|Boston, MA (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 13, 2022
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 14, 2022
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 15, 2022
|9:30 Club
|Washington, D.C. (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 17, 2022
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 18, 2022
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 20, 2022
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 21, 2022
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC (w/Wednesday, Ky Voss)
|May 22, 2022
|The Eastern
|Atlanta, GA (w/Ky Voss)
|May 24, 2022
|Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
|Nashville, TN (w/Ky Voss)
|May 25, 2022
|Headliners Music Hall
|Louisville, KY (w/Ky Voss, Wednesday)
|May 27, 2022
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON (w/Ky Voss)