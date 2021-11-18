Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the debut track from pop punkers Suckerpunch! The single is called "Hope Like Hell". The band said of the song,

"The concept behind this song hits close to home for all of us in the band: diving into a deep depression and willingly existing in that spiral. Many of us have experienced what depression does to you, and how it might make you want to not exist in one way or another. This song ends with a string of hope about a better tomorrow. Many of us feel like we can’t catch a breath, and this song shares that sentiment."

The song will be out everywhere digitally tomorrow. Suckerpunch will be releasing their debut EP Hope Like Hell in spring 2022. Listen to the new song below!