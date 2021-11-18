Worst Party Ever announce album, release song

by Em Moore
Seattle based Worst Party Ever have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Dartland and will be out digitally December 17 and physically January 21 via No Sleep Records. The band have also released a new song called "Prism On A Window". Worst Party Ever released here, online in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Dartland Tracklist
1. Prism on a Window
2. Circle
3. Provenance
4. Where's Jack?
5. In Chamber
6. Talk
7. Beautiful Out
8. AWLYD
9. 3D Camera
10. New God
11. Natural
12. Into the PUR