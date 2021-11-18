Worst Party Ever announce album, release song

Worst Party Ever announce album, release song
by

Seattle based Worst Party Ever have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Dartland and will be out digitally December 17 and physically January 21 via No Sleep Records. The band have also released a new song called "Prism On A Window". Worst Party Ever released here, online in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Dartland Tracklist

1. Prism on a Window

2. Circle

3. Provenance

4. Where's Jack?

5. In Chamber

6. Talk

7. Beautiful Out

8. AWLYD

9. 3D Camera

10. New God

11. Natural

12. Into the PUR