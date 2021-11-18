Today we are stoked to premiere the new single from Nashville punk rockers Ghost Town Remedy! The track is called "Winnebago" and is off their upcoming four track EP Terminally Chill. The band said of the song,

"Winnebago goes out to everyone who has to drive home for the holidays. Especially those of you who like to coast in the fast lane. And extra specifically those of you who get angry, like I do, when there's someone going way too slow in said fast lane."

The song will be out everywhere digitally tomorrow and you can pre-save it right here. Terminally Chill will be out January 21, 2022. Ghost Town Remedy released their album Dry Spell in 2020. Check out the song below.