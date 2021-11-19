Sadly, famed photographer Mick Rock has passed away. He was 72. No cause of death was announced. Rock shot many, many iconic album covers inclduing Ramones' End of the Century , The Stooges' Raw Power , Joan Jett's I Love Rock 'n Roll , David Bowie's Pin Ups , Lou Reed's Transformer , and Queen's Queen II . You can see a statement posted to his social media below.

Statement posted on Rock's sopcial media

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side,” the statement read. “Those who had the pleasure of existing in his orbit, know that Mick was always so much more than ‘The Man Who Shot the 70s.’ He was a photographic poet — a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his own delightfully outrageous way

The stars seemed to effortlessly align for Mick when he was behind the camera; feeding off of the unique charisma of his subjects electrified an energized him. His intent always intense. His focus always total. A man fascinated with image, he absorbed visual beings through his lens and immersed himself in their art, thus creating some of the most magnificent images rock music has ever seen. To know Mick was to love him. He was a mythical creature; the likes of which we shall never experience again.

Let us not mourn the loss, but instead celebrate the fabulous life and extraordinary career of Michael David Rock.. While you do so in your own way, we must ask that the privacy of his nearest and dearest be respected at this time. Therefore, there will be no further comments.