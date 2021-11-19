Bob Vylan announce new album, release “GDP” video

by Em Moore
Bob Vylan have announced they will be releasing a new album. It is called Bob Vylan Presents The Price of LIfe and will be out April 22 on their own label Ghost Theatre. They have also released a video for their new single "GDP". The video was directed by Bobby Vylan and shot and edited by Leon Wavey. Bob Vylan will be touring Ireland with Problem Patterns in February and released We Live Here (Deluxe) in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life Tracklist
1. Walter Speaks
2. Wicked and Bad
3. Big Man
4. Take That
5. Health is Wealth
6. He Sold Guns
7. Must Be More
8. Pretty Songs
9. Turn Off The Radio (Radio Single)
10. GDP
11. Bait The Bear
12. Phone Tap (Alexa)
13. Drug War
14. Whatugonnado?