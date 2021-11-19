Bob Vylan announce new album, release “GDP” video

Bob Vylan have announced they will be releasing a new album. It is called Bob Vylan Presents The Price of LIfe and will be out April 22 on their own label Ghost Theatre. They have also released a video for their new single "GDP". The video was directed by Bobby Vylan and shot and edited by Leon Wavey. Bob Vylan will be touring Ireland with Problem Patterns in February and released We Live Here (Deluxe) in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.