We are pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews exclusive premiere for French punks The Dead Krazukies. "Black Pearl" is the 4th track off of the band's latest release titled Icarus and this video features the band spoofing pirate movies. Re-presses of the release will be out on December 3rd, 2021 on SBAM Records and SoundSpeed Records for the album's 1 year anniversary. The record is available for pre-order now through the labels sites.