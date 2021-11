, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Hewhocannotbenamed has finished writing a new solo record. Over the past 10 years or so, the Dwarves guitarist has been releasing records under his own name and it looks like he will be recording early next year. He stated on instagram: "Hey everyone. We've been quiet, but we've been busy. There's a new album written, and we are currently in pre production mode. Hoping to record at the beginning of the year."