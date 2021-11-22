IDLES have announced fall tour dates for Australia and New Zealand. Tickets go on sale November 25. IDLES released their album Crawler earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 27, 2022
|James Hay Theatre
|Christchurch, NZ
|Oct 28, 2022
|Shed 6
|Wellington, NZ
|Oct 29, 2022
|Town Hall
|Auckland, NZ
|Oct 31, 2022
|The Forum
|Melbourne, AU
|Nov 03, 2022
|Enmore Theatre
|Sydney, AU
|Nov 05, 2022
|The Gov
|Adelaide, AU
|Nov 06, 2022
|The Tivoli
|Brisbane, AU
|Nov 08, 2022
|Astor Theater
|Perth, AU