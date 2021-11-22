IDLES announce 2022 tour dates (AU & NZ)

Idles
by Tours

IDLES have announced fall tour dates for Australia and New Zealand. Tickets go on sale November 25. IDLES released their album Crawler earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 27, 2022James Hay TheatreChristchurch, NZ
Oct 28, 2022Shed 6Wellington, NZ
Oct 29, 2022Town HallAuckland, NZ
Oct 31, 2022The ForumMelbourne, AU
Nov 03, 2022Enmore TheatreSydney, AU
Nov 05, 2022The GovAdelaide, AU
Nov 06, 2022The TivoliBrisbane, AU
Nov 08, 2022Astor TheaterPerth, AU