Wine Lips have announced tour dates for this winter. The band will be playing in Canada and the US. Wine Lips released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party last month via Stomp Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 25
|Queen's Hotel
|Barrie, ON
|Dec 03
|Lee's Palace
|Toronto, ON
|Dec 10
|Foufounes Electriques
|Montreal, QC
|Dec 11
|La Source
|Quebec City, QC
|Dec 17
|The Dominion
|Ottawa, ON
|Jan 14
|Rum Runners
|London, ON
|Jan 15
|Phog Lounge
|Windsor, ON
|Jan 18
|O'Brien's Pub
|Boston, MA
|Jan 19
|TV Eye
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jan 20
|Java Barn
|Canton, NY
|Jan 21
|Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY
|Jan 22
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY
|Jan 27
|PJ's Lager House
|Detroit, MI
|Jan 28
|Burlington Bar
|Chicago, IL
|Jan 29
|Maud's Variety
|Sarnia, ON