Wine Lips announce winter tour dates

Wine Lips
by Tours

Wine Lips have announced tour dates for this winter. The band will be playing in Canada and the US. Wine Lips released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party last month via Stomp Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 25Queen's HotelBarrie, ON
Dec 03Lee's PalaceToronto, ON
Dec 10Foufounes ElectriquesMontreal, QC
Dec 11La SourceQuebec City, QC
Dec 17The DominionOttawa, ON
Jan 14Rum RunnersLondon, ON
Jan 15Phog LoungeWindsor, ON
Jan 18O'Brien's PubBoston, MA
Jan 19TV EyeBrooklyn, NY
Jan 20Java BarnCanton, NY
Jan 21Bug JarRochester, NY
Jan 22Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NY
Jan 27PJ's Lager HouseDetroit, MI
Jan 28Burlington BarChicago, IL
Jan 29Maud's VarietySarnia, ON