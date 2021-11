We are thrilled to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere of New York's pop punk band Pep Talk. The track is called "The Words We Never Say" and it is the third single from their full-length album Live, Laugh, Lobotomy. The video stars the very fabulous Gizmo the Jack Russell Terrier. Live, Laugh, Lobotomy is available now from Hey Pizza Records. See below to check out the track.