Militarie Gun have announced January shows for the Northwest. Supercrush and Shine will be joining them on the majority of dates. Militarie Gun released two EPs All Roads Lead To The Gun and All Roads Lead To The Gun II earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 19, 2022
|Vera Gallery
|Seattle, WA
|Jan 20, 2022
|Mano Oculta
|Portland, OR
|Jan 21, 2022
|The Big Dipper
|Spokane, WA
|Jan 22, 2022
|Just Another Gig V3
|Tacoma, WA (no Supercrush, no Shine)
|Jan 23, 2022
|Wise Hall
|Vancouver, BC