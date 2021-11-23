Militarie Gun announce January shows

Militarie Gun
by Tours

Militarie Gun have announced January shows for the Northwest. Supercrush and Shine will be joining them on the majority of dates. Militarie Gun released two EPs All Roads Lead To The Gun and All Roads Lead To The Gun II earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 19, 2022Vera GallerySeattle, WA
Jan 20, 2022Mano OcultaPortland, OR
Jan 21, 2022The Big DipperSpokane, WA
Jan 22, 2022Just Another Gig V3Tacoma, WA (no Supercrush, no Shine)
Jan 23, 2022Wise HallVancouver, BC