Cold World have announced two shows for this February. They will be playing February 25 and 26 at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York. War Hungry will be joining them both nights. Mindforce, Glitterer, Age of Apocalypse, and Born Sinner will be joining them on February 25 and Firewalker, Heavy Discipline, C4, and 80hd will be joining them on February 26. Tickets go on sale November 24. Cold World released their album How The Gods Chill in 2014.