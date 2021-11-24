Hello! So, the new Divided Heaven record, Oblivion, comes out February '22 on A-F Records / Gunner Records. Now, I am very excited to announce that The Berman Hour podcast and Punknews.org are teaming up to present Into OBLivION, a podcast series where I will be interviewing the personnel involved in making this record with me. Over the next few months we'll be dropping great interviews with producers Charlie Stavish, Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn; engineers Mike Bardzik and Bradley Riot; guest musicians Randy Moore, Jess Guise, Jen 'Pop' Razavi and more. I am very excited to be partnering with the good folks at Punknews who have been supportive of Divided Heaven since day-one, despite the pubescent hissy fits of their comment board trolls. Please take a moment to subscribe to the Berman Hour podcast, wherever you get your podcasts; check the new DH single, 'Burn Me', streaming now; and please consider pre-ordering Oblivion (from A-F Records in North American and Gunner Records in Europe).