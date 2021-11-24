Bob Vylan announces UK tour

Bob Vylan
Bob Vylan have announced UK tour dates for spring 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 26. The band will be touring Ireland with Problem Patterns in February and will be releasing their new album The Price of Life on April 22 via their own label Ghost Theatre. Bob Vylan released We Live Here (Deluxe) earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 09, 2022Music HallRamsgate, UK
May 10, 2022ForumTunbridge Wells, UK
May 11, 2022CryptHastings, UK
May 15, 2022BullingdonOxford, UK
May 16, 2022Craufurd ArmsMilton Keynes, UK
May 17, 2022Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, UK
May 18, 2022CavernExeter, UK
May 19, 2022JoinersSouthampton, UK
May 21, 2022O2 Institute3Birmingham, UK
May 24, 2022Club AcademyManchester, UK
May 26, 2022UnderworldLondon, UK
May 30, 2022Oran MorGlasgow, UK
Jun 02, 2022Portland ArmsCambridge, UK