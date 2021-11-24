Bob Vylan have announced UK tour dates for spring 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 26. The band will be touring Ireland with Problem Patterns in February and will be releasing their new album The Price of Life on April 22 via their own label Ghost Theatre. Bob Vylan released We Live Here (Deluxe) earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 09, 2022
|Music Hall
|Ramsgate, UK
|May 10, 2022
|Forum
|Tunbridge Wells, UK
|May 11, 2022
|Crypt
|Hastings, UK
|May 15, 2022
|Bullingdon
|Oxford, UK
|May 16, 2022
|Craufurd Arms
|Milton Keynes, UK
|May 17, 2022
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK
|May 18, 2022
|Cavern
|Exeter, UK
|May 19, 2022
|Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|May 21, 2022
|O2 Institute3
|Birmingham, UK
|May 24, 2022
|Club Academy
|Manchester, UK
|May 26, 2022
|Underworld
|London, UK
|May 30, 2022
|Oran Mor
|Glasgow, UK
|Jun 02, 2022
|Portland Arms
|Cambridge, UK